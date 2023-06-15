Best Comeback: Trevor Story Hints At Early Return To Lineup

Trevor Story was out and about, showing off his recovery progress on the field at Fenway Park this week.

Story, who had undergone an elbow procedure in the offseason, was seen throwing and taking a few swings before the Boston Red Sox played the Colorado Rockies.

If things continue to progress in a positive direction, we could see Story back at shortstop some time later this summer.

For more, check out the Red Sox “Best Comeback” in the video above presented by Berkshire Bank.