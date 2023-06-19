The Boston Celtics have a loaded backcourt featuring the likes of Jaylen Brown, Marcus Smart, Malcolm Brogdon, Derrick White and Payton Pritchard.

As such, Boston could deal from a position of strength this offseason — possibly before Thursday’s NBA draft — to improve in other areas.

But what if the Celtics took a different approach and instead acquired Chris Paul?

It’s an idea Bill Simmons floated Sunday on his podcast while breaking down Paul’s future in wake of the Phoenix Suns reportedly trading the veteran point guard as part of their blockbuster deal for longtime Washington Wizards star Bradley Beal.

“I think the Celtics are definitely moving a guard. Maybe this week. And I think they know they need to move a guard,” Simmons said. “And Brogdon and Chris Paul in a trade makes sense to me.”

The Suns reportedly agreed to trade Paul, Landry Shamet, multiple second-round picks and pick swaps to the Wizards, but Washington might reroute the 12-time All-Star as part of a three-team deal. In that scenario, Boston can’t be written off as a potential landing spot, given its status as a legitimate championship contender.

Is it likely Paul ends up with the Celtics? Probably not. They instead could trade Brogdon, the reigning NBA Sixth Man of the Year, or someone else for frontcourt help.

But it’s a fascinating hypothetical, nonetheless. While Paul isn’t the player he once was, the 38-year-old certainly would add some much-needed poise and veteran leadership to the Celtics’ locker room.

“I think Chris chasing a ring, being the old guy who’s been there in a bunch of different battles, in a bunch of different ways, being a (expletive) adult, I think could really help this team,” Simmons said. “Not that they didn’t have that in a lot of ways before. But there’s something different about it. I think him and (Al) Horford together is really interesting to me, as these two veterans. Plus, they’ve augmented the coaching staff finally. We’re not going to have the dudes from Store 24 as our assistants. But the Chris thing is interesting.

“And then it gets them off the Brogdon deal, which a year from now, the (Jaylen) Brown-(Jayson) Tatum (contract) combo is going to be a nightmare. Fundamentally, they cannot pay Brown and Tatum 100 million a year and then three guards 50 million. You know, it’s just going to give them more leeway. So, that’s the case.”

The Celtics have made a strong push for Banner 18 in recent years, losing to the Golden State Warriors in the 2022 NBA Finals and then falling to the Miami Heat in the Eastern Conference finals this past season.

Perhaps acquiring CP3 would put Boston over the hump, even if a deal would require the Celtics to get creative and reshuffle their roster.