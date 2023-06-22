Colin Cowherd Raises Questions About Celtics’ ‘Classic NBA Trade’

Colin Cowherd sees both pros and cons to the reported three-team blockbuster involving the Boston Celtics, Memphis Grizzlies and Washington Wizards.

“There was an NBA trade yesterday, and it’s your classic NBA trade,” Cowherd said Thursday on FS1. “Everybody has convinced themselves they’re significantly better. And I’m not sure anybody is. I liked it for all the teams. But it didn’t really solve major issues.”

The Celtics reportedly acquired Kristaps Porzingis and two first-round draft picks Wednesday night while trading away Marcus Smart, Danilo Gallinari, Mike Muscala and a second-round pick.

The deal undoubtedly shakes up Boston’s DNA, with Smart being the Celtics’ longest-tenured player, and Porzingis, in theory, should bolster a frontcourt that includes questions thanks to Al Horford’s age and Robert Williams III’s frequent injury woes.

All told, there are reasons the trade makes sense for the Celtics. But does it solve all the world’s problems for Boston? Cowherd isn’t so sure.

“The Celtics get Kristaps Porzingis, but they gave up Marcus Smart and still don’t have a true facilitator,” Cowherd said. “It doesn’t solve the (Jayson) Tatum-Jaylen Brown deal, which is odd at times, and Porzingis gets hurt a lot. But I do believe they’re better offensively, and it was time to move off Marcus Smart.”

“Now, we’re pivoting to European bigs that are highly skilled and really super hard to defend,” he later added of the NBA. “So, Boston got one of those (in Porzingis). And he does make them a better offensive team. But they’re still not very good at facilitating the offense. And Marcus Smart’s assists got better every year. About six a game now, six and a half, but he’s not a true facilitator. I don’t have a problem moving off him. I suggested that five or six times over the last month. He’s going into Year 10. I’ve got one Finals appearance. He’s not an elite offensive guard and defensive guards age quickly.”

Cowherd is a bit all over the place in his assessment, largely because there are many layers to Boston’s wheeling and dealing. It ultimately might come down to what else the Celtics have in store this offseason. Clearly, C’s president of basketball operations Brad Stevens was prepared to shuffle the deck around Tatum and Brown.

“This is what NBA trades do — they’re exciting, they’re fun, big names move, emerging stars move,” Cowherd said.

A classic NBA trade, for sure. A good one? Well, time will tell.