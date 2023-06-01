Mac Jones Makes Lofty Prediction For Patriots’ Tyquan Thornton

FOXBORO, Mass. — Despite a lackluster rookie season, Mac Jones sees greatness ahead for Tyquan Thornton.

Thornton, who played more than 500 snaps in 2022 but caught just 22 passes, was one of the standout performers Wednesday at New England Patriots organized team activities. The second-year receiver was heavily involved throughout the non-padded practice and showed a strong connection with Jones, catching all three of his targets in 11-on-11 drills and several more in 7-on-7s.

After practice, Jones delivered a positive review of the 2022 second-round draft pick.

“I think Tyquan, he’s done a really good job just trying to be consistent,” the quarterback said. “I got a chance to work with him in the offseason like a lot of the guys. For me and him, it’s all about communication. He has to grow and learn with me, and all the other guys, too. We’re all in the same boat together, but what you see is exactly what you’re going to get.

“He’s fast, he’s a smart football player, he’s got strong hands. I really think it’s just him continuing to grow that confidence just like we’re all working for, and he’s going to be a great player for a long time.”

In addition to gaining confidence, Thornton also packed on some weight this offseason and worked to get stronger. Listed at 6-foot-2, 182 pounds, Thornton easily was the thinnest player on New England’s roster last season, and his durability was an issue early on, with a broken collarbone wiping out the first month of his rookie campaign. This current version of Thornton isn’t musclebound by any means, but he should be better equipped to handle the physicality of the NFL game than he was as a first-year pro.

Thornton’s greatest asset is his speed — his 4.28-second 40-yard dash was the fastest ever by a Patriots draft pick — and he showed that off several times Wednesday, including on this deep completion from Jones: