Adam Schefter Assesses Patriots’ Chances Of Landing DeAndre Hopkins

Do the Patriots have a chance of signing DeAndre Hopkins? Adam Schefter can see both sides of it.

Hopkins, who’ll turn 31 next week, was released by the Arizona Cardinals last Friday and now is free to sign with any team. New England reportedly showed interest in the star receiver before his release, and will do so again now that he’s a free agent, but isn’t considered a front-runner for Hopkins’ services.

Schefter also views the Patriots as a long shot to sign Hopkins. But the ESPN NFL insider also wouldn’t be surprised if Hopkins’ free agency ultimately sees him wind up in New England.

“New England could be interesting, New England has a need there,” Schefter said during the latest episode of his podcast. “But what I keep coming back to is that, in Houston, the man that traded DeAndre Hopkins was the then-Texans head coach Bill O’Brien. I don’t think those two individuals particularly cared for one another. So now it’s OK?

“It may be the one that makes the most financial sense, and if it is, then of course everybody can make it work. But I just don’t think we start out thinking that New England is going to be a top option, though in the end it could end up being the place that he lands.”

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick was asked about Hopkins on Wednesday and issued a classic non-answer. So, don’t expect any insight from him.

Hopkins, a five-time Pro Bowler, is past his prime but still is a dangerous offensive weapon. Despite missing six games due to a suspension, he finished 2023 with 64 catches for 717 yards and three touchdowns.