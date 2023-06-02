New Video Reveals Patriots Considered This Draft-Day Trade

The Patriots’ trade with the Steelers wasn’t the only deal they considered on Day 1 of the 2023 NFL Draft.

Before New England picked up an extra fourth-round pick from Pittsburgh to drop down from No. 14 overall to No. 17, they engaged in trade talks with Washington, as seen in a behind-the-scenes video released by the Commanders on Friday.

The Commanders were interested in moving up from No. 16, so general manager Martin Mayhew placed a call to Eliot Wolf, one of the Patriots’ top personnel executives. Wolf asked for Washington’s third-round pick (No. 97 overall) in return. Mayhew said he might be willing to give up a fourth, but not a third.

Wolf then offered to include an additional sixth-rounder in the deal, meaning the Commanders would get No. 14 and a sixth in exchange for Nos. 16 and 97. No deal, Mayhew said. Head coach Ron Rivera agreed. Washington ultimately stayed put and selected Mississippi State cornerback Emmanuel Forbes. New England, which had made the trade with Pittsburgh, took Oregon cornerback Christian Gonzalez one pick later.

Most draft analysts viewed Gonzalez as the better of the two prospects, but the Commanders clearly preferred Forbes, who had 14 interceptions and six pick-sixes in college but weighs just 166 pounds. They believed the Patriots were high on him, too.

“I don’t think (Forbes) gets past the Patriots,” Commanders executive Marty Hurney told Rivera during one of Mayhew’s calls with Wolf.

New England clearly viewed the situation differently, however. Patriots director of player personnel Matt Groh said one of the reasons they felt comfortable making the Steelers trade was because they were confident Washington would take Forbes. Gonzalez, who was widely considered a top-10 prospect entering the draft, has a chance to be one of the biggest steals of Round 1.