Patriots Mailbag: Making Case For DeAndre Hopkins To New England

And for those saying he’d never want to link up with an unproven quarterback like Mac Jones, Hopkins specifically said he values passion more than talent at that position.

“(I want) a QB who loves the game, a QB who brings everybody on board with him and pushes not just himself but people around him,” he said. “I don?t need a great QB. I?ve done it with subpar QBs. Just a QB who loves the game like I do.”

The Bill O’Brien factor is a wild card here, as it’s not clear whether Hopkins would be keen to link back up with his former Texans coach after the way things ended between them in Houston. But if that’s now water under the bridge for the five-time Pro Bowler, I think the Patriots have a real chance of winning these sweepstakes.

@BarlsCharkly

Which Patriots rookie will have the biggest impact this year?

I’m going to take the easy way out and say Christian Gonzalez, since he was the first-round pick and should have a clear path to significant playing time at cornerback. I wouldn’t be surprised if Gonzalez was a Week 1 starter, but we don’t yet have a great idea of how he’ll fit in since he wasn’t at practice Wednesday. It’s unclear what sidelined the Oregon product, who participated in at least one of the team’s two OTAs last week.

It looks like all three of the Patriots’ top picks could have real defensive roles this season, however, as second-round edge rusher Keion White and third-round linebacker Marte Mapu both saw plenty of reps with the defensive regulars in the latest practice. Sixth-rounder Demario Douglas also showed some flashes as a slot receiver, and New England could field an all-rookie kicker/punter duo of Chad Ryland and Bryce Baringer can beat out Nick Folk and Corliss Waitman, respectively. They both looked good Wednesday, though Ryland did pull one field goal wide left.

Overall, this is an exciting draft class that should be fun to watch this summer.

@Magic8Ball

Thornton by all intents and purposes had a great day of OTA’s yesterday. Do you think that OTA performances actually are an indicator for the regular season or that they don?t really mean much?

OTAs in general don’t mean much, and drawing any definitive conclusions off one single spring practice is especially silly. That said, it was encouraging to see Tyquan Thornton perform the way he did this week. He looked bigger, stronger and more confident while still showcasing his calling-card speed. He was heavily involved in 7-on-7 and 11-on-11 drills and showed a promising connection with Mac Jones, who said after practice that Thornton is “going to be a great player for a long time.”

I’ve written in previous mailbags that I was not particularly impressed with Thornton last season. He saw a ton of playing time — more snaps than all Patriots wideouts other than Jakobi Meyers from Week 5 on — but rarely contributed, topping 40 receiving yards just once and tallying one or zero catches in eight of his 13 appearances. Thornton emerging as a viable offensive weapon in Year 2 would be huge for the Patriots’ offense, and Wednesday was a positive first step.