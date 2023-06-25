DeAndre Hopkins’ NFL free agency decision might not boil down to the Titans and the Patriots.

As of Sunday morning, Tennessee and New England were the only reported stops on Hopkins’ tour of visits. However, the star wide receiver appears to be in no rush to sign with a no team, and a lot can happen between late June and the start of training camp.

As such, it’s quite possible Hopkins meets with another team before he signs on the dotted line. ESPN NFL insider Jeremy Fowler identified a noteworthy potential new suitor Sunday morning on “SportsCenter.”

“There’s a lull in the action right now,” Fowler said. “Training camp’s not for a month, not a lot of rush. He met with the Titans, he met with the Patriots. Both teams made clear that they have major interest in signing him. I’m told there is some mutual interest and respect between the Patriots and Hopkins and something could go down. But they couldn’t get that deal done while he was on the visit. You still have teams like maybe the Chiefs that could clear up some money closer to training camp, then they could get in involved. There are some contenders there, but right now, he is staying put and waiting for the right situation.”

One has to imagine Hopkins is intrigued about catching passes from arguably the best quarterback in the game, Patrick Mahomes. Furthermore, Hopkins potentially could headline the wide receiver group in Kansas City, as the depth chart currently is topped by Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Kadarius Toney and Skyy Moore.

With those factors and more in mind, it could spell bad news for the Patriots if the Chiefs jump into the Hopkins sweepstakes.