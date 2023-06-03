Pair Of Ex-Red Sox Pitchers Take Home MLB Monthly Awards

A pair of former Boston Red Sox pitchers were awarded for their dominant stretch in May.

Nathan Eovaldi and Michael Wacha were named American League and National League Pitchers of the Month, respectively, on Friday. The former went 4-0 with a 0.96 ERA and 31 strikeouts, and the latter went 3-0 with a 0.84 ERA and 26 strikeouts.

Eovaldi, who played the previous five seasons with the Red Sox, joined exclusive company with his dominant stretch, and the Texas Rangers pitcher threw his second complete game of the season on May 23. The 33-year-old led the AL in ERA and innings pitched during the month of May, per Major League Baseball press release.

Boston played against the Padres last month and won the series. It faced off against Michael Wacha, who shut out the Red Sox in San Diego’s lone win in the three-game series. The right-hander also nearly had a no-hitter in early May that he took into the eighth inning. The 31-year-old led the majors in ERA, WHIP (0.72), opposing batting average and opposing OPS (.405) for the month, per MLB press release. It was a much-needed turnaround after a slow start to the season.

Chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom explained why the team did not re-sign Eovaldi, and Wacha revealed the Red Sox did try to pursue a deal, but the sides were not able to work out a new contract. Fellow former Boston teammate Xander Bogaerts had a hand in recruiting Wacha to San Diego.

Eovaldi has been one of the best pitchers in baseball, which has helped the Rangers become the AL West leaders, and while Wacha has regained his form, the Padres continue to struggle in other areas in their battle in the NL West.