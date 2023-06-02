Why Patriots Captain Loves What He’s Seen From Bill O’Brien, Adrian Klemm

FOXBORO, Mass. — David Andrews is taking orders from not one, but two new Patriots coaches this offseason.

New England’s offense now is being led by coordinator Bill O’Brien, with Adrian Klemm taking over as offensive line coach. Last season, of course, Matt Patricia pulled double-duty, calling offensive plays while also coaching the O-line with help from assistant Billy Yates, who still is on the staff.

So far, Andrews has been impressed with both coaches. And he seems particularly excited about working with O’Brien, who’s known for his fiery personality.

“I enjoy it,” Andrews said after Wednesday’s organized team activity practice. “You know, I think he’s very competitive from what I’ve seen. … Working with someone like that, it makes it fun. Like I said, he’s got a lot of experience. So, me, I always try to soak that up as much as I can, and how he does things.”

Patriots tackle Calvin Anderson recently cited Klemm’s professional O-line experience — he actually was Bill Belichick’s first draft pick as New England’s head coach — as one of his greatest assets. Andrews feels the same way.

“He’s someone that’s done it,” Andrews said. “Obviously, he was coached by (Dante Scarnecchia), who was so impactful to me. He’s been here as a player, he’s been to other places. Kind of built his own career. Lot of things I think I can learn from him. Excited to get to work with him. And then, obviously, having Billy there, kind of helps him bridge some gaps. … Billy’s a big help, too. It’s been great.”

Andrews, 30, is entering his ninth season in New England. He is scheduled to become a free agent next offseason.