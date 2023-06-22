The Boston Red Sox weren’t able to lean on their offense nearly as heavily as they were in the last five games entering Wednesday night’s contest with the Minnesota Twins, and it cost them.

After assembling an offensive outpour that resulted in 44 runs scored in the previous five games, the Red Sox hit a stump. Boston struck out 11 times, left nine runners on base and came up short on 12 opportunities with runners in scoring position, leading the Red Sox directly to a 5-4 loss in 10 innings.

“I think we were what? 2-for-15 with runners in scoring position? We didn’t do much,” Red Sox manager Alex Cora told reporters after Boston’s extra-innings loss, as seen on NESN’s postgame coverage. “We had a lot of opportunities and we didn’t cash in.”

With plenty of scoring chances in place, the Red Sox weren’t able to find the key base hit to put them back on top for the first time since the first inning, which left the door open for the Twins — an opportunity in which they didn’t squander, courtesy of Kyle Farmer’s game-winning single off Boston’s Kaleb Ort.

“I think they came out with a good game plan,” Cora said of Minnesota’s offense.

The Red Sox still have a chance to avoid a series split with the Twins in their series finale before heading out to Chicago to take on the White Sox.

Here are more notes from Wednesday night’s Red Sox-Twins game:

— Catcher Reese McGuire went down after the first pitch of his at-bat in the sixth inning, going down with a right oblique strain. With Connor Wong slated to be the go-to catcher, Boston’s backup options in Triple-A are Caleb Hamilton and Ronaldo Hernández.

“It’s his oblique,” Cora revealed, per NESN. “It looks like he’s gonna be on the IL. … We’re gonna see what we’re gonna do.”

— David Hamilton, who was promoted from Triple-A following Tuesday night’s win in Minnesota, made his Major League Baseball debut appearance, called on to pinch run in the eighth inning for Boston. Hamilton stole his first base after swiping 70 in 78 attempts last season in the minors.

Cora also revealed that Hamilton will make his debut start during Thursday afternoon’s series finale in Minnesota.

“We were surprised he didn’t take off in the first (pitch),” Cora said. “But obviously it’s your first big league play. I wasn’t expecting that. He got a good jump, he got to second, put pressure on them. … He’ll start tomorrow.”

— Justin Turner launched a solo home run to record his 11th of the season, finishing 2-for-4 in the loss. Turner has hit .432 with four home runs, four doubles and 14 RBIs over the course of his last 11 games with the Red Sox.

— Boston suffered its first walk-off loss this season.

— The Red Sox and Twins will wrap up their four-game set on Thursday afternoon. First pitch from Target Field is set for 1:10 p.m. ET, and you can watch the game, plus a full hour of pregame coverage, live on NESN.