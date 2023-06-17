BOSTON — The Red Sox flexed their offensive firepower and unloaded on the Yankees, handing New York an ugly 15-5 loss on its first trip to Fenway Park this season on Friday night.

From the very get-go, the Yankees were doomed.

Boston attacked the scoreboard and New York starter Domingo German, knocking the right-hander out after tagging him for seven earned runs through the first two innings of the game, forcing the Yankees’ bullpen to put in some early work, including infielder Isiah Kiner-Falefa, who pitched in the eighth inning.

“We put good at-bats,” Red Sox manager Alex Cora said. “(Justin Turner) hit the ball in the air a few times. Finally, I think this is the hottest game we’ve played the whole season. It seems like every game we had played is in the 50s and today it felt like summer. And you know how it plays here in the summer, you know. The ball will carry and the guys did an outstanding job putting pressure on German. We did some great things, we put pressure on their defense. We were really good tonight offensively.”

The numbers spoke for themselves by the final pitch.

Boston set a season-high record in scoring 15 runs and totaling 17 base hits against New York. The Red Sox also set a season-high with 10 different players scoring at least one run. On various occasions, Cora’s lineup held the Yankees accountable for their own defensive miscues, flipping the script on a costly trend that’s haunted the Red Sox on a handful of occasions this season.

Here are more notes from Friday night’s Red Sox-Yankees game:

— Red Sox starting pitcher Tanner Houck departed from the contest after four innings of work, cutting the right-hander’s night early after he was struck in the face with a comebacker in the fifth inning. Cora provided an optimistic update afterward on the 26-year-old:

“He knew where he was right away and he kept saying he was fine,” Cora said. “We just have to make sure we slow him down. I saw him when he was getting stitches so he was, I mean — he got lucky. Let’s put it that way.”

— Justin Turner, who went 3-for-5 with two home runs, which included a grand slam, plus six RBIs against the Yankees, joined David Ortiz, Ted Williams and Eddie Joost as the only Red Sox players to ever record a two-plus homer game at 38 years of age or older. It was also the 15th multi-home run performance of Turner’s 15-year career.

“He’s been complaining about hitting the ball hard to right-center and they’ve been outs,” Cora explained. “… He’ll be fine. He’ll be okay in the power department. But the at-bat was just a good one. I haven’t seen too many guys going up there (in reference to Turner’s second home run which flew 429 feet).”

— Boston’s 15-run total tied the largest that New York has allowed against an opposing offense this season, matching the Texas Rangers who defeated the Yankees, 15-2, during their matchup back on April 30.

— Masataka Yoshida went 4-for-4 with two doubles and three RBIs, snagging his first career four-hit game since joining Major League Baseball. Yoshida also broke out of a slump, entering the night with just one extra-base hit and zero RBIs over the course of his previous nine games played.

— The Red Sox and Yankees will continue their division clash on Saturday night. That game is scheduled for 7:15 p.m. ET from Fenway Park and will be aired on FOX. Boston will return to the NESN airwaves on Monday night, kicking off a four-game road series with the Minnesota Twins.