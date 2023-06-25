Red Sox Reliever Makes History Despite Loss To White Sox

To say it has been a seamless transition to the big leagues for Boston Red Sox pitcher Chris Murphy would be an understatement.

Murphy, who was recalled by the Red Sox prior to their three-game series with the White Sox in Chicago, continued to excel in the majors Saturday despite Boston suffering a 5-4 walk-off loss at Guaranteed Rate Field.

The left-handed reliever didn’t factor into the decision but sure did his part to give the Red Sox the opportunity to rally in the top of the ninth inning. Murphy allowed just one hit and struck out three over two scoreless innings of relief, something he has done regularly since making his Major League Baseball debut.

In fact, Murphy made some MLB history by replicating results Saturday. According to Red Sox senior manager of media relations and baseball information J.P. Long, Murphy became the first pitcher to throw two-plus scoreless innings in each of his first three appearances in the big leagues.

Murphy hasn’t allowed a single run over eight innings pitched with the Red Sox while walking only one and recording 11 strikeouts. He also has posted a 1.63 WHIP and a .138 batting average against.

The numbers are staggering, especially since Murphy struggled mightily as a starter with Triple-A Worcester before converting into a reliever. The 25-year-old went 1-3 with a bloated 8.35 ERA in nine starts with the WooSox this season.

But transitioning to the bullpen has changed everything for Murphy. In his MLB debut on the road against the Cleveland Guardians, he yielded two hits and struck out five in 3 1/3 innings of work. Murphy was optioned back to Worcester a couple of days later, but with the Red Sox needing a 27th man for their doubleheader against the Yankees last week, they called on Murphy and he delivered. This time he let up just one hit in 2 2/3 innings with three strikeouts in a 6-2 win.

Murphy’s consistent and superb outings come with the Red Sox dealing with injuries all across their pitching staff and more performances like the ones he has already had, should buy Murphy more opportunities in the big leagues.