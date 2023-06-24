Red Sox Wrap: Boston Suffers Walk-Off Loss To White Sox

The Chicago White Sox came through in the bottom of the ninth to upend the Red Sox as Boston suffered a 5-4 walk-off loss at Guaranteed Rate Field on Saturday.

The Red Sox now move to 40-38 on the season while the White Sox improve to 33-45.

Check out the full box score here.

ONE BIG TAKEAWAY

The Red Sox and White Sox had the same amount of hits, but Chicago made their base knocks count a lot more than Boston.

The White Sox blasted four solo home runs — three of which came off reliever Josh Winckowski — as the Red Sox were forced to go to their bullpen sooner than expected with James Paxton leaving the contest after four innings due to an injury.

But despite that adversity, the Red Sox battled back multiple times, including in the top of the ninth to level the score. But Boston never got to extra innings.

Chicago had a similar ninth frame that the Red Sox had. The White Sox got a runner on with two outs and after a stolen base, a bloop single delivered a win for Chicago.

Boston certainly had its chances to keep its momentum moving forward following a series-opening win. Instead, it was a step back, a far too familiar routine for the Red Sox this season.

STARS OF THE GAME

— Elvis Andrus produced the game-winning hit for the White Sox, getting a weak single to fall in right field off Kenley Jansen that scored Zach Remillard.

— Triston Casas erased a deficit for the Red Sox and put them in front with a two-run home run in the top of the sixth. The line-drive shot from Casas that just got over the wall in right field was his ninth round-tripper of the season. He finished 2-for-4.

— Jarren Duran’s speed was a difference. He went 2-for-5 and stole three bags, which put him in position to score the game-tying run in the top of the ninth off a bloop single by Justin Turner.

WAGER WATCH

FanDuel Sportsbook set the odds of Christian Arroyo recording an RBI at +210. Arroyo put the Red Sox briefly in front in the top of the second with a sacrifice fly. A $100 wager on this prop bet would have netted a total of $310.

ON DECK AT NESN

The Red Sox and White Sox close out their three-game set Sunday from Guaranteed Rate Field. First pitch is scheduled for 2:10 p.m. ET, and you can watch the game, plus an hour of pregame coverage, on NESN.