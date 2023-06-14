Red Sox Star Rafael Devers Reacts To Unusual Home Run Vs. Rockies

Rafael Devers is more than capable of launching baseballs into orbit, but the first home run the Red Sox star hit Tuesday night certainly was not a tape-measure shot.

Devers initially was tabbed with a double when he skied a high but shallow fly down the right field line in the fourth inning of the middle game between Boston and Colorado. But an official review showed the baseball actually made contact with the foul pole, which awarded the third baseman a two-run home run. The round-tripper only traveled 311 feet with an exit velocity of 92.9 mph, and Fenway Park is the only stadium in Major League Baseball that would have allowed for such a homer.

The reaction to the quirky dinger after the game was mixed from Devers, who also logged a two-run shot in the 10th. Although the 26-year-old personally enjoyed a successful night at the dish, the Red Sox dropped their second straight game.

“I never hit a home run that short,” Devers told reporters through a translator, per The Boston Globe. “And, of course, that’s something positive. But, at the same time, I don’t feel better about the situation that the team is going through. So it’s a tough, tough situation that we’re going through right now.”

