Red Sox Vs. Guardians Lineups: Connor Wong To Catch Kutter Crawford

The Boston Red Sox will try to earn a series-clinching victory when they take on the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field on Wednesday night.

The Red Sox are coming off a 5-4 win over the Guardians on Tuesday after a strong start from James Paxton. Boston had lost each of its previous two series, making the three-game set in Cleveland all the more important.

Red Sox manager Alex Cora will keep much of the same lineup from the night before. Connor Wong will replace Reese McGuire behind the plate, Boston’s lone change. Wong, who will bat eighth ahead of second baseman Enmanuel Valdez, will catch right-hander Kutter Crawford.

Crawford will make his fourth start of the campaign, coming off last week’s contest when he allowed one earned run on two hits against the Tampa Bay Rays.

The Guardians will counter with right-hander Tanner Bibee.

First pitch between the Red Sox and Guardians is set for 7:10 p.m. ET, and you can watch it on NESN after an hour of pregame coverage.

Check out the starting lineups for both teams here.