Red Sox Vs. Guardians Lineups: James Paxton Opposes Shane Bieber

The Boston Red Sox kick off a six-game road trip by facing the Cleveland Guardians in their series opener at Progressive Field on Tuesday night.

The Red Sox have lost each of their last two series and are in the midst of a three-game losing skid after a set against the league-leading Tampa Bay Rays. The Guardians salvaged a series split against the Minnesota Twins over the weekend after wins against the Baltimore Orioles and St. Louis Cardinals.

Enmanuel Valdez will make the start at second base after Christian Arroyo returned for the Red Sox on Monday. Reese McGuire will be back behind the plate in place of Connor Wong while Jarren Duran will return to center field. McGuire will catch left-hander James Paxton, who will start his fifth game of the campaign.

Cleveland will counter with right-hander Shane Bieber.

First pitch between the Red Sox and Guardians is set for 7:10 p.m. ET, and you can watch it on NESN after an hour of pregame coverage.

Check out the starting lineups for both teams here.

RED SOX (30-30)

Alex Verdugo, RF

Mastaka Yoshida, LF

Justin Turner, DH

Rafael Devers, 3B

Triston Casas, 1B

Kiké Hernández, SS

Jarren Duran, CF

Enmanuel Valdez, 2B

Pablo Reyes, SS

Reese McGuire, C