Red Sox Vs. Rays Lineups: Christian Arroyo Returns In Series Finale

Christian Arroyo will make his return and Kiké Hernández will start in center field when the Boston Red Sox host the Tampa Bay Rays in the finale of their four-game series at Fenway Park on Monday afternoon.

Arroyo was activated by the ballclub Monday as Boston designated Raimel Tapia for assignment. The versatile infielder, who has been on the injured list since early May after suffering a hamstring strain, will start at second base and bat ninth. Pablo Reyes will move to shortstop, which allows Hernández to shift to center.

Boston, which has dropped two of the first three games in the set, will try to claim a series-tying victory with right-hander Brayan Bello on the mound. Bello impressed during the month of May with a 2.67 ERA in five starts.

The division-leading Rays will counter with left-hander Shane McClanahan, who limited opponents to a .226 batting average in May.

First pitch between the Red Sox and Rays is set for 4:05 p.m. ET, and you can watch it on NESN after an hour of pregame coverage.

Check out the starting lineups for both teams here.

RED SOX (30-29)

Rob Refsnyder, LF

Alex Verdugo, RF

Justin Turner, 1B

Rafael Devers, 3B

Masataka Yoshida, DH

Kiké Hernández, CF

Pablo Reyes, SS

Connor Wong, C

Christian Arroyo, 2B