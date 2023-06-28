The Boston Red Sox aren’t in an ideal spot heading into Wednesday night’s matchup with the Miami Marlins.

Hampered heavily by a lack of pitching depth throughout the first half of the season, the Red Sox didn’t have an announced starter for the second of three against the Marlins at Fenway Park. However, Boston skipper Alex Cora hinted at the intended game plan following Tuesday night’s ugly 10-1 loss to Miami.

“We’ll talk about it, most likely it’s Kaleb (Ort), he’ll open and then we go from there,” Cora told reporters, as seen on NESN’s postgame coverage. “We got (Josh Winckowski), we got Nick (Pivetta), we got (Chris Murphy), we’re in a good spot in that aspect.”

Again, this isn’t ideal.

Cora insinuated that Ort would be Boston’s opener, meaning that he anticipates signaling to the bullpen early on. With Chris Sale and Tanner Houck both on the injured list, plus James Paxton’s status still on the fence for Friday night, the Red Sox can use all the production they can get from their pitching staff in order to get back on track.

During his last start for Boston, Ort took home a no-decision against the New York Yankees, pitching 2 1/3 innings while allowing two earned runs, a walk and four strikeouts on 32 pitches. The 31-year-old has gone 1-1 with a 5.79 ERA, surrendering eight runs in a combined 18 2/3 innings tossed as a starter and reliever for the Red Sox this season.

Boston will look to avoid a fourth consecutive loss on Wednesday night.