Outfielder Masataka Yoshida played in Japan for the first seven years of his professional baseball career before joining the Boston Red Sox this season.

It’s technically his rookie year in Major League Baseball, but the 29-year-old doesn’t see himself as a first-year player.

“I am a little bit older,” Yoshida said through interpreter Kei Wakabayashi, per ESPN.

He doesn’t want to be considered for the American League Rookie of the Year nod since he has so much experience from his time playing with the Orix Buffaloes of Nippon Professional Baseball. Yoshida had a pretty lengthy resumé before signing with Boston last offseason, including being a four-time NPB All-Star and a Japan Series champion.

The 29-year-old is batting .309 with 73 hits ahead of Saturday’s matchup with the New York Yankees.

Aside from Rookie of the Year, Yoshida is within striking distance of an All-Star nod as well. Red Sox fans can vote for the outfielder and other Red Sox favorites, such as Rafael Devers, up to five times a day until June 22.