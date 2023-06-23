Red Sox’s Rafael Devers Frustrated With Batting Struggles

The Red Sox’s loss in the series finale against the Minnesota Twins is all the evidence needed that the offense has been on a rollercoaster for most of the season and team leader Rafael Devers is no exception to facing struggles at the plate.

After going 3-for-19 in the last five games, Devers spoke with Boston Globe’s Alex Speier about his performance or lack thereof.

“I’m not feeling good at the plate. To be honest, I’m not who I’m supposed to be at the plate,” Devers told Speier through translator Carlos Villoria Benítez. “I’m not happy with the way that I’m performing this year. I know that I can give way more than what I’m doing right now. That’s one of the things that kind of stings, that I’m not producing the way I know I can produce.”

In 308 plate appearances, the 26-year-old has struck out 66 times and has been given a free run up the base path 23 times from opposing pitchers.

“I don’t know what it is right now. I’m working on stuff in the cage,” Devers said. “Sometimes I’m trying to look for a pitch and they don’t throw it to me, and then when they throw it, I’m already late.”

Devers is slashing .237/.302/.482 this season with 66 hits and 58 RBIs. The Red Sox third baseman has struggled to find any type of consistency at the plate but knows he will find his way and until then, he will rely on his teammates to carry the team offensively.

“I think I’m going to end up having a great year and this time will just pass,” said Devers. “Of course, I feel happy to be part of this team. They’re not waiting for Carita to produce. We have a lot of good players around me, a lot of guys that are having a good year.

“When I start hitting the way that I know I can hit, this team is going to be way better. So, I’m happy that the team that we have, the way that we’re producing. It’s just a matter of time until I get my timing back and we’ll be even better.”