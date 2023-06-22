The Boston Red Sox fell to the Minnesota Twins, 6-0, on Thursday afternoon at Target Field.

The Red Sox dropped to 39-37 while the Twins improved to 38-38.

Check out the full box score here.

ONE BIG TAKEAWAY

Boston did not have the day it wanted to have to close out its series with Minnesota.

The Red Sox struggled to get their bats going and remained hitless over the first 3 1/3 innings until Justin Turner singled to center.

The Twins, on the other hand, were stellar at the plate from the jump. Carlos Correa and Byron Buxton both hit solo shots to left in the first inning. Buxton hit another solo home run in the third inning. The Twins recorded 10 hits in 33 at-bats on the day.

Minnesota pitcher Joe Ryan struck out nine Red Sox in his compete-game shutout outing Thursday. Boston mustered just three hits, coming from Turner, David Hamilton and Rafael Devers.

STARS OF THE GAME

— Hamilton recorded his first-ever major league hit in his first start. His single to left came in the eighth inning.

— Ryan put up an impressive performance. He pitched the Twins’ first shutout since 2018.

— Minnesota’s Buxton had himself a game at the plate, going 2-for-4 with the two aforementioned home runs.

WAGER WATCH

DraftKings Sportsbook set the odds of Buxton hitting over 0.5 home runs at +300 heading into the game. The designated hitter cleared those odds with ease having hit two home runs on the day. A $100 wager on Buxton would’ve netted a $400 total payout.

UP NEXT ON NESN

The Red Sox look to turn things around as they head to the windy city to face the Chicago White Sox on Friday night. First pitch from Guaranteed Rate Field is set for 8:10 p.m. ET, and you can catch the game along with an hour of pregame coverage live on NESN.