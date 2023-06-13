An untimely error late in Monday night’s game at Fenway Park proved to doom the Red Sox.

With Boston trailing Colorado 3-2 in the top half of the 10th inning, Joe Jacques induced what should have been an inning-ending groundout with the bases loaded and two outs. But Triston Casas couldn’t cleanly field the bouncer behind first base and then slipped on the rain-soaked dirt, which allowed the Rockies to extend their lead to two.

That run ended up being the game-winner, as Boston plated one in the bottom of the 10th but wasn’t able to level the score in the series opener. When all was said and done, the miscue was tough to swallow for Casas.

“That ended up costing us the game there at the end,” the 23-year-old told reporters after the game, per The Boston Globe. “It stings, especially when we’re not putting together as good of at-bats as we want to collectively as a group. We’ve got to really stay solid on defense.”

The Red Sox will try to put forth better efforts with both their gloves and their bats Tuesday night when they host the Rockies for the middle game of their interleague series. NESN’s full coverage of the contest begins at 6 p.m. ET.