Red Sox pitcher Zack Kelly has been out of action since injuring his elbow during a relief appearance against the Tampa Bay Rays on April 12, but the right-hander is progressing toward a return.

Kelly remained a team-first player, even while emotionally leaving the field, and he was a significant loss after becoming a reliable arm in Boston’s bullpen. The 28-year-old underwent elbow surgery and was transferred to the 60-day injured list.

The right-hander, who had Tommy John surgery in 2020, had a target return date of Sept. 1, and he showed off via Twitter on Friday the strides he was making toward that return.

Kelly is seen in the video playing catch and testing the strength of the right elbow he injured.

Story continues below advertisement

The right-hander still is a long way off from making a return to the mound, but it is an encouraging sign to see Kelly making strides after the surgeries he’s had in his professional career.