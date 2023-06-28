Tuukka Rask Lends Perspective On Bruins Stars’ Retirement Talk

BRIGHTON, Mass. — Former Boston Bruins goalie Tuukka Rask understands better than most what Patrice Bergeron and David Krejci are going through this offseason.

Rask, who was longtime teammates with both Bergeron and Krejci, called it a career in February of 2022 after 15 NHL seasons. Now, it’s Bergeron and Krejci contemplating retirement.

Rask admitted his decision wasn’t as hard as the one Bergeron and Krejci face since the two were key parts in helping the Bruins break a slew of NHL records en route to a historic regular season. And Rask offered a unique perspective at what Bergeron and Krejci are trying to tackle with the Bruins patiently waiting for an answer.

“Mine was fairly easy. I had an injury so that made it easier,” Rask said prior to participating in the Boston Pride Hockey scrimmage at Warrior Ice Arena on Tuesday night. “It’s never easy to retire. You’ve done this sport your whole life and everybody’s going to get to that point that you have to make a decision. Whether it feels easy in the moment, it’s going to create some bumps on the road, and that’s just life. All the good things come to an end and we all know as athletes that our careers don’t last forever.”

Both Bergeron and Krejci said they would take some time to reflect before coming to a decision after the Bruins lost in the first round of the playoffs to the Florida Panthers. But two months later, and no verdict has been revealed yet by Bergeron or Krejci.

The two showed their skills were still sharp enough to contribute at the NHL level. The 37-year-old Bergeron tallied 27 goals and 31 assists for 58 points centering Boston’s top line in his 19th season in the league. If that wasn’t enough, he earned his record sixth Selke Trophy on Monday night.

Krejci, 37, rejoined the Bruins after a year away and still produced with 16 goals and 40 assists for 56 points, his highest point total since the 2018-19 season.

Rask has been in contact with both of them recently, but he doesn’t look to give guidance on what they should do when it comes to their hockey futures.

“I’m the last person to offer any advice to anybody,” Rask said with a laugh. “I’ve seen them. I’ve talked to them. They seemed in good spirits.”