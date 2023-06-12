Versatile Red Sox Infielder Reportedly Suffers Injury Setback

Alex Cora and the Boston Red Sox were hopeful to receive more middle infield depth early this week with the return of Yu Chang.

But the versatile infielder won’t be rejoining the Red Sox as expected.

Chang, who had successful surgery on a broken hamate bone in his left wrist in late April, suffered an injury setback as he is dealing with soreness in his hand while on a rehab assignment, The Boston Globe’s Alex Speier reported Monday.

This isn’t the first time Chang has had his return to the big leagues delayed. Just over two weeks ago, Chang’s rehab stint was paused due to soreness in his wrist.

The 27-year-old played three straight games for Triple-A Worcester from June 6-8, in which he went a combined 3-for-9 at the plate with one RBI, but he hasn’t played since. Speier noted the Red Sox hope Chang can resume his rehab assignment next week.

Chang hasn’t been a game-changer with the Red Sox this season, batting only .136 with three home runs and eight RBIs in 17 games. But he does provide solid defense and depth the Red Sox desperately need as they are thin in the middle infield. Chang’s ability to play at either shortstop or second base as well as third base brings value, too.

“Little by little he was gaining confidence,” Cora told reporters last week in Cleveland. “Not saying WBC levels, but he was impacting the baseball. It creates balance. For how much people like the platoon advantage, at some points to manage it’s hard because you got eight lefties in the lineup and who are you going to hit for when the lefty comes in?”

Cora added: “In the offseason when the topic was brought up, you saw him play last year and the struggles defensively, and our projections have him as an elite shortstop. … I think it was great work by the front office getting him. At that point, there was a lot of talk about other guys. When it was Chang, I know a lot of people were surprised, but it just happened that spring training was different for him. He didn’t have it. The kid is strong, he’s explosive, he was gaining confidence. So, hopefully when we get that player back, he’s the same way.”