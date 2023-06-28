What Milan Lucic Recently Shared About Potential Bruins’ Reunion

It seems the Boston Bruins could be trying to reunite with veteran forward Milan Lucic. And based on Lucic’s recent sentiments, it feels like it would be welcomed.

“Obviously it’s a special place for me and it will always be a special place for me,” Lucic told The Athletic’s Pierre LeBrun last week when discussing a potential reunion between the 2011 Stanley Cup champion and the team which drafted him in 2006.

“We’ll see what happens and then go from there.”

NHL insider Chris Johnston reported Wednesday it was a “strong possibility” that Lucic could be back in Boston. Vancouver sports reporter Rick Dhaliwal was the first to report on the Lucic-Bruins development, and followed up with it “will happen.”

The 35-year-old Lucic played his first eight seasons with the Black and Gold (2007-2015). He’s since went on to play for the Los Angeles Kings, Edmonton Oilers and just finished a four-year run with the Calgary Flames.