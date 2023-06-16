WWE Rumors: What’s Keeping Drew McIntyre Away From Money In The Bank?

WWE has another big summer planned out this year, and it’s hoping it can book its former champion at one of its upcoming premium live events.

Drew McIntyre has been absent from WWE television since his three-way match against Sheamus and Gunther for the Intercontinental title at WrestleMania 39 in April.

The Scottish superstar reportedly is renegotiating his contract, but the sides have not come to an agreement. WWE hopes to have McIntyre at Money in the Bank on July 1, but contract talks have been at a standstill, according to PWInsider on Tuesday via Cageside Seats.

McIntyre reportedly wants to be clear on how he will be used, since he believes he has done enough to be part of meaningful storylines.

This year’s Money in the Bank will be at The O2 Arena in London, and Butch is the only European-born star booked for the PLE, as of Friday. McIntyre would be huge for the crowd, especially after Clash at the Castle last year at Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Wales.

McIntyre lost to Roman Reigns in his challenge for the undisputed Universal championship, but The Bloodline storyline is the top thing going in WWE, so it would not be a surprise if McIntyre wanted in on it. He also could feud with Seth Rollins for the new world heavyweight championship.

But it’s clear McIntyre is trying to ensure he isn’t stuck in the mid-card having meaningless matches. It’s unlikely he leaves WWE this summer since his contract reportedly expires in the fall and winter, so fans shouldn’t expect McIntyre to jump ship to AEW for its “All In” event at Wembley Stadium on Aug. 27.

However, if the sides are unable to reach an agreement on a new deal, McIntyre obviously would be a huge free agent and a benefit to any company he wrestles in.