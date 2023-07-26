Bruins’ David Krejci Sends ‘Special’ Message To Retired Patrice Bergeron

Bruins centers David Krejci and Patrice Bergeron won a Stanley Cup in 2011 together and shared the ice for 15 years as teammates in Boston.

When Bergeron announced he was stepping away from the game after 19 seasons on Tuesday, Krejci sent a parting message in the team farewell video, and then a “special” message to his longtime friend and teammate on Wednesday.

“There’s only three people I call special: my kids, my wife, and I call Bergy special,” Krejci said on the Bruins’ Twitter page. “Bergy’s like my brother … I think of the really great qualities about Bergy is that he always brings the guys together … he’s the guy that everybody likes to follow and it always feels right. It seems like every time he makes a decision, it’s the right one.”

The duo has shared many milestones together, including Bergeron capturing his 1,000th point and Krejci playing in his 1,000th game — both in the historic Bruins’ 2022-23 season. Along with capturing the title in 2011, Bergeron and Krejci also played in the 2013 and 2019 Finals as well.

Story continues below advertisement

Boston is still waiting for a decision from Krejci as to whether or not he will return for at least one more year for the Bruins or if he will hang up the skates along with his compadre.

If Krejci does retire, the Bruins lineup will have a very new look come opening night on Oct. 11 when the reigning President’s Trophy winners host the Chicago Blackhawks to begin Boston’s centennial season.