BOSTON — The trade deadline sits a week from Tuesday for the Boston Red Sox and 29 other big league clubs. After dealing Kiké Hernández to the Dodgers earlier in the afternoon, Chaim Bloom provided some ideals for roster building as Boston prepares for more potential moves.

“There’s a lot of different things we’re going to have conversations about,” Bloom said. “I hope that it has become more visible, especially in the past several weeks, that a lot of what we’ve been talking about with trying to have a core that wins, not just now, but can keep winning. A lot of that is starting to be more visible by the day. You just need to look at a scoreboard to see we’re not where we want to be yet.”

Tuesday’s trade showed that, if anything, the Red Sox have more position players than roster spots. The potential to add pitching depth to both the rotation and the bullpen stands out as Boston looks to complete its roster for a stretch run and beyond.

“I think this is an area where there is no such thing as having enough,” Bloom said on potential pitching additions. “We’re going to be looking at a lot of different possibilities. Where it goes from here, I don’t know.”

When seeking boosts to the roster on the trade market, Bloom did not rule out deals for rental players on expiring contracts.

At the same time, the man who always keeps the organization’s future success in mind recognizes the value of acquiring players that are controllable beyond the 2023 season.

“Those are going to be the most attractive opportunities for us,” Bloom said. “That’s going to be a lens we look through at anything we can do. We want to make this group as strong as we can. If we can add more core contributors, that’s something we’d love to do.”

At 53-47, Bloom made it clear that the team’s positioning in the playoff hunt absolutely plays a role in how to approach deals for either rentals or long-term players.

“When you’re in the position we’re in now and you begin selling out on rentals, that often doesn’t go well,” Bloom said. “Those guys that you can keep with you tend to be bigger acquisitions.”

With one week to go before the deadline, Boston’s chief baseball officer stays open-minded on deals that may arise in the coming days.

“We’re going to stay involved on every front because you never know where you find good deals,” Bloom said. “There’s always deals that can fit whether rentals or long-term guys.”