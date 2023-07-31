The injury that sidelined Cole Strange for most of the New England Patriots’ first padded practice is not expected to be a long-term issue.

Strange’s apparent leg injury is “not serious,” according to a report Monday from The Boston Globe’s Christopher Price.

The 2022 first-round draft pick suffered the injury on his first 1-on-1 rep of training camp. After blocking defensive tackle Lawrence Guy, Strange grabbed his left knee, slowly walked off the field and was evaluated by head trainer Jim Whalen.

Strange spent most of the rest of practice in the medical shed, occasionally emerging to test various movements. He eventually rejoined his teammates on the sideline but did not return to action.

Losing Strange would have been a significant blow to an offensive line that was down three of its five projected starters for most of Monday’s practice. Right guard Mike Onwenu is on the physically unable to perform list as he recovers from offseason ankle surgery, and left tackle Trent Brown was a limited participant, leaving the main field shortly after warmups and sitting out team drills.

It’s unclear whether Brown’s limitations were injury-related. Head coach Bill Belichick said before practice that the 30-year-old was “in good shape” and “lighter than he’s been.” Brown had been a full participant in each of the first four camp practices.

Strange started every game at left guard as a rookie and showed improvement over the course of the season. Belichick on Sunday said the Chattanooga product “had a great offseason” and is “light-years ahead of where he was.”

Atonio Mafi, a fifth-round rookie out of UCLA, was the next man up at left guard after Strange went down. Mafi is a former rugby player and converted defensive tackle who played for the Patriots’ coaching staff at the 2023 East-West Shrine Bowl.

Reserve guard Chasen Hines also received medical attention during Monday’s practice. Rookie center/guard Jake Andrews missed practice Sunday and Monday.