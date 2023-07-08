DeAndre Hopkins Rumors: This Team ‘In Contact’ Along With Patriots

The Patriots are heavily linked to DeAndre Hopkins, but the longer the free-agent wide receiver makes his decision, the more opportunity arises for other suitors.

New England reportedly signed DeVante Parker and Ja’Whaun Bentley to extensions, but those deals aren’t expected to get in the way of a Hopkins pursuit — they might even help the Patriots.

Hopkins visited New England and the Tennessee Titans and the sides are viewed as the frontrunners to sign the All-Pro wideout, but other teams reportedly could swoop in as training camp arrives at the end of July.

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reported on “SportsCenter” this week the Kansas City Chiefs “have kept in contact” with the 31-year-old and also have interest in Hopkins.

Kansas City doesn’t have a lot of cap space, and Hopkins reportedly wants a deal similar to what the Baltimore Ravens signed Odell Beckham Jr. at. Fowler added the Chiefs could extend Chris Jones to open up cap space, similar to what the Patriots did with Parker and Bentley, but that might not happen so soon.

Hopkins has been willing to wait it out to possibly get more money in the deal, but obviously, if the opportunity to play with the defending Super Bowl champions and Patrick Mahomes presents itself, you hardly could blame Hopkins for being patient and hope the Chiefs work something out.

The Patriots are hopeful this isn’t the case, which likely is why they’re keeping themselves flexible in the market. However, it is unlikely New England wants to get itself into a bidding war, which the situation could lead to if more teams insert themselves into the market.