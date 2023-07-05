Devin McCourty’s Blunt View Of Patriots Prompted Retirement Decision

The New England Patriots probably aren’t going to win a Super Bowl any time soon.

You think that’s harsh? Take it up with Devin McCourty.

McCourty, who has three Super Bowl rings to show for his legendary career in New England, announced his retirement after 13 seasons — all of which he spent with the Patriots. When faced with the decision of whether he wanted to add to his legendary career, the 35-year-old had a blunt realization about the only organization he ever played for.

“I think, especially as you get older, you start to only play to win a Super Bowl,” McCourty told Arif Hassan of Pro Football Network. “And I was like, ‘If I go back, I don’t think we’ll go win a Super Bowl. So as I started to sit there and be like, ‘Alright, what did I really set myself up for? We were eight and nine last year. Am I gonna go to another team? Is it worth it for six months?'”

That might seem harsh, especially after the Patriots made a series of moves that have been well received over the course of the offseason, but there’s no denying New England will have a steep hill to climb out of the AFC East.

The Patriots’ long odds to win another Lombardi Trophy wasn’t the only thing that prompted McCourty’s decision. He also didn’t feel his body was up to the task anymore.

“A good friend of mine, Matthew Slater, is in there working out as I’m rehabbing (my shoulder injury) so I’m like, ‘Alright. … these next two days, I’m gonna go in here and workout,'” McCourty continued. “And I’m in there working out and I’m now thinking, ‘I’m doing kind of an old man workout.’ And I’m watching him, and I’m seeing a difference between the way he’s working out and the way I’m working now.

“I kind of knew from right there it was probably it. I then went on vacation and just being with my family — I knew I didn’t want to do that anymore. And I knew some of the things I wanted to pursue, going on TV, doing those things, felt more important than going and playing football at the time.”

McCourty wasn’t out of work for long, as he signed a deal to join NBC Sports soon after his retirement. He also doesn’t exactly see the Patriots stinking it up next year. Who knows, maybe his retirement will be good for both parties.