A former Patriot believes New England wasted an opportunity to significantly improve its offense.

DeAndre Hopkins was there for the taking, and the Patriots had more than enough money to make a highly competitive offer to the star wide receiver. But New England apparently wasn’t willing to spring for Hopkins, who reportedly will join the Tennessee Titans on a two-year deal worth up to $32 million.

It probably is a stretch to say Hopkins might have turned the Patriots into a Super Bowl LVIII contender. But as Damien Woody argued Monday morning on “Get Up,” the five-time Pro Bowl selection could have been a big help, especially for a young quarterback entering a potential make-or-break season.

“I think it’s a big miss. I think it’s a big miss by New England,” Woody said on ESPN. “As players, when we go into meetings on Wednesday, coaches always kind of circle guys, like, these are the guys we gotta game plan for. Who are you doing that (to) in New England at the wide receiver position? Nobody. Nobody. Their best player on offense is Rhamondre Stevenson at running back. He’s their best player on offense.

“Mac Jones comes into his third year — obviously, Bill O’Brien coming back in is a plus — but if you’re Mac Jones, this is a critical year to try to rebound as far as your career after the disaster that was last season and you don’t have a bonafide one on the outside. I know Dan Orlovsky talked about the two tight ends — that may be true. But when you don’t have that guy on third down and you gotta have it — that’s a big miss. That’s a big miss.”

Woody wasn’t the only former NFL player to criticize the Patriots for the way they approached Hopkins’ free agency. Orlovsky thought it was a “massive missed opportunity” by New England to not sign the wideout, who exceeded 1,100 receiving yards in all but two of the eight full NFL seasons he’s played.

Hopkins wasn’t the Patriots’ last hope to bolster the offense, though. Dalvin Cook still lingers on the open market, and a top league insider can’t help but wonder if New England plans to pursue the star running back.