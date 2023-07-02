Garnet Hathaway is the kind of player Bruins fans loved to have in Boston, but hated when he was suiting up for the Capitals.

It appears they’re going to have to go back to the latter.

The Philadelphia Flyers announced that they inked Hathaway to a two-year contract on Saturday that carries an average annual value of $2.375 million, bringing an end to his five-month long stint in Boston.

Hathaway arrived in Boston in February, being acquired alongside Dmitry Orlov in a trade that shipped Craig Smith and draft picks off to Washington. The Bruins made that deal in an effort to maximize their chances of winning a Stanley Cup, but came up short handed and will now watch both Orlov and Hathaway depart without a ring on their fingers.

Orlov signed with the Carolina Hurricanes on Saturday.

Hathaway was essentially an extra piece in the deal, working on Boston’s fourth line for the majority of his stay. The 31-year-old scored four goals and tallied two assists in his 25-game stay with the Bruins, finishing as a minus-one.

His departure was essentially inevitable, with Bruins general manager Don Sweeney making it clear he would struggle to retain any of Boston’s unrestricted free agents. He joins Orlov and Connor Clifton on their way out the door.

The Bruins did make some additions, however, inking the likes of Milan Lucic, James van Riemsdyk and Morgan Geekie among their nine player free agent class.