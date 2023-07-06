There are bizarre stories and then there’s whatever happened involving pop culture icon Britney Spears and generational basketball talent Victor Wembanyama in Las Vegas on Wednesday night.

Spears was involved in a physical altercation with Wembanyama’s security team at a restaurant on Wednesday, as first reported by TMZ Sports and confirmed by Us Weekly. She reportedly filed a police report.

Both outlets cited a source who said Spears saw Wembanyama and tried to tap him on the back to ask for a photo. When that occurred, the Spurs’ director for team security, Damian Smith, allegedly made contact with Spears’ face and knocked her glasses off.

TMZ reported an update Thursday morning that it is being treated as a criminal investigation, although that does not mean criminal charges will be filed.

Story continues below advertisement

Initially, TMZ reported it was not being handled as a criminal matter because police officers determined Smith was not trying to hurt Spears but rather defend Wembanyama, the No. 1 pick in the 2023 NBA Draft. Also prior to that update, TMZ reported law enforcement who reviewed the footage showed Smith pushing Spears’ hand away, and that it was her hand that struck her own face.

The incident took place at Catch restaurant in the ARIA Hotel.