FOXBORO, Mass. — Bill Belichick clearly likes having DeVante Parker and Ja’Whaun Bentley around.

Earlier this summer, the Patriots reworked the contracts for both players to have them signed through the 2025 season. Parker and Bentley both were scheduled to hit free agency next spring.

“Well, you know, every year obviously talk to players on the team who are in the last year of their contract or are RFAs or whatever it is,” Belichick said Tuesday morning, a day before New England’s first training camp practice. “So, we’re able to reach an agreement with him, which is great. And Bentley. So … two good players that are under contract into the future.

“So, it’s great. Glad we’re able to work it out with both players.”

Story continues below advertisement

Parker figures to have a big role in New England’s offense this season — if he can stay healthy. The oft-injured receiver missed four games in 2022 but was productive when on the field, finishing his first Patriots campaign with 31 catches for 539 yards and three touchdowns.

As for Bentley, the sixth-year pro has emerged as a solid inside linebacker and defensive leader. He led New England in tackles each of the last two seasons, including finishing 2022 with 125 combined tackles.