FOXBORO, Mass. — Bill Belichick didn’t want to talk about Ezekiel Elliott when asked about him before Sunday’s Patriots practice. Kendrick Bourne didn’t want to, but he had more to say than his head coach.

New England hosted Elliott on Saturday for a free agency visit, which included dinner with quarterback Mac Jones. Elliott left Foxboro without a deal, but multiple reports indicate the Patriots still could sign the veteran running back.

And Bourne wouldn’t mind seeing that happen.

“Great player,” Bourne said after Sunday’s training camp practice. “We’d love to have him.”

New England’s backfield currently is led by third-year pro Rhamondre Stevenson, who established himself as a top-tier lead back in the NFL last season. But the depth behind Stevenson is questionable, with Kevin Harris, Pierre Strong, Ty Montgomery and J.J. Taylor all offering talent but uncertainty.

Elliott, 28, is no longer the same player who earned three Pro Bowl nods over his first four seasons. But he’s tough, sure-handed and great in blitz pickup — three things the Patriots likely want in a top Stevenson backup.

New England previously hosted veterans Leonard Fournette and Darrell Henderson for workouts and reportedly has shown interest in star free agent Dalvin Cook. At this point, it seems like a foregone conclusion they’ll add another back in the near future.