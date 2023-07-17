How Triston Casas Has Powered Red Sox’s Recent Offensive Surge

Since the beginning of May, Red Sox first baseman Triston Casas continues to gradually take steps into his full development as a big league hitter.

Most recently, Casas is red-hot at the plate with his power that made eyes pop in his journey through Boston’s farm system on full display.

The 23-year-old enters Boston’s latest series in Oakland on a five-game hitting streak, batting .411 in that stretch. Casas turned on his power in Chicago in the weekend series win by going yard in each of Boston’s three matchups at Wrigley Field, finishing the series with five RBIs.

Back-to-back games with a home run for Triston Casas. pic.twitter.com/ej0THAn0io — Red Sox (@RedSox) July 15, 2023

Casas goes deep for the THIRD game in a row! 🔥 #RedSox pic.twitter.com/9XoeD8mqP0 — NESN (@NESN) July 16, 2023

The recent results ultimately come from a more aggressive approach from Casas to get in hitter-friendly counts and hunt fastballs. All three of the slugger’s homers this weekend came on fastballs and he was ahead in the count for two of the three long balls.

Throughout July, Casas is swinging the bat the most he has all season and is doing damage as a result. His swing percentage in July is 54 percent and 67 percent when he is ahead in the count.

Casas is developing offensively in the way Alex Cora hoped he would approach at-bats throughout the season.

The left-handed hitter looks to stay hot when the team travels to Oakland after going 3-for-8 with two doubles against the Athletics when the clubs met at Fenway Park before the All-Star break.