It seems as though the Celtics and Jaylen Brown have done everything but cross the T’s and dot the I’s on a new contract.

Immediately after Boston’s season-ending loss in late May, it was reported that there was a “very good chance” Brown and the Celtics would “find ground” on an extension. All of the Brown contract reports since then featured a similar tune, and Boston effectively showcased a commitment to the two-time All-Star by not making an active run at Bradley Beal.

Brad Stevens recently played it close to the vest when he discussed Brown’s contract situation at NBA Summer League in Las Vegas. However, the Celtics president of basketball operations did offer a remark that suggests Brown will be in Boston for years to come.

“I can’t really talk about it but it’s been all good discussion,” Stevens told reporters, per MassLive. “We want Jaylen to be here for a long, long time, and we’ve made that clear. We’re looking forward to all sitting down and we have time here. I probably shouldn’t say anything else, but I feel optimistic.”

The primary holdup on Brown’s extension reportedly is discussions over a fifth-year player option and/or a potential no-trade clause. But all signs point to those final details being taken care of and Brown sticking with the team that drafted him third overall in 2016.