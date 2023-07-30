Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers didn’t take kindly to the recent explosive remarks from Sean Payton.

In an interview with USA Today, Payton bluntly addressed the Broncos’ disastrous 2022 season. Denver’s new head coach slammed Nathaniel Hackett for “one of the worst coaching jobs in the history of the NFL” and even threw shade at Hackett’s new team. Payton suggested the New York Jets are bound for a mediocre campaign after receiving so much attention in the offseason and preseason.

Rodgers explained how he felt about Payton’s remarks Sunday in an interview with NFL Network’s Peter Schrager.

“Those comments were very surprising — for a coach to do that to another coach,” Rodgers said, as seen on “Back Together Weekend.” “My love for Hackett goes deep, you know? We had some great years together in Green Bay, kept in touch, love him and his family. He’s an incredible family man, an incredible dad. On the field, he’s arguably my favorite coach I’ve ever had in the NFL. His approach to it, how he makes it fun, how he cares about the guys — just how he goes about his business with respect, with leadership, with honesty, with integrity.

“It made me feel bad that someone who’s accomplished a lot in the league is that insecure that they have to take another man down to set themselves up for some sort of easy fall if it doesn’t go well for that team this year. I thought it was way out of line and inappropriate. I think he needs to keep my coaches’ names out of his mouth.”

Robert Saleh opted for brevity when he addressed Payton’s remarks. The Jets head coach said his colleague can “say whatever he wants” and encouraged him to keep hating.

All told, the Week 5 Jets-Broncos matchup in the Mile High City has the makings for a chippy affair.