The Boston Red Sox hold baseball’s best record in July at 14-5. Fresh off of a series sweep over the MLB-leading Atlanta Braves, the case to buy at the deadline is as strong as ever for Boston.

The Red Sox have had two minor trades to adjust the roster with less than one week before the deadline. With a chance to make necessary additions to a competitive team, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic sees a pressure-packed opportunity for chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom.

Here is what Rosenthal wrote on Bloom ahead of the deadline:

The Red Sox are in a stronger competitive position this season, making it imperative Bloom buys. The first priority should be to add a starting pitcher, leaving the Sox less reliant on the potential returns of Chris Sale, Garrett Whitlock and Tanner Houck. Bullpen help is also warranted, to reinforce a group that statistically has been one of the best in the league.

Bloom is rightly proud of the Red Sox’s emerging core — Whitlock, Houck and Brayan Bello; Duran, Rafael Devers, Masataka Yoshida and Triston Casas. He spoke Tuesday of his desire to find additional long-term pieces at the deadline. He shouldn’t ignore short-term goals, either. With the right move or two, the Red Sox could steal a wild card.

The Red Sox have a young core performing ahead of schedule with an offense that can keep up with anyone in the majors. Supporting a pitching staff with arm reinforcements would give the group an even better chance of chasing down a playoff berth.

Boston sits 1 1/2 games back of Toronto for the final American League wild card spot. With a number of key players due back from injury, a few deadline additions would further support the ballclub as it plays its best baseball of the season.