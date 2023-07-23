Mets’ Max Scherzer Reacts To Triston Casas’ Two-Homer Game

Heading into his latest start, Max Scherzer had never allowed two home runs to a rookie in the same game across his 16-year Major League Baseball career.

That changed Saturday night at Fenway Park.

Triston Casas doubled the Red Sox’s lead over the Mets in the second inning when he clobbered a solo shot to right-center field. The first-year first baseman planted another baseball in the stands in the sixth inning when his two-run tater to straightaway center field broke a deadlock between Boston and New York.

Saturday marked Scherzer’s first time going up against Casas, who broke into the big leagues last September. The three-time Cy Young Award winner seemed to lament that lack of head-to-head history after the Mets’ 8-6 loss.

“I left pitches in his wheelhouse,” Scherzer told reporters, per MLB.com. “I’d like to face him more. I’d like to get more at-bats against him. But tonight, I left pitches down and in for him to be able to hammer.”

Even if Scherzer entered the matchup with more experience against Casas, we’re not sure it would have prevented the 23-year-old from doing damage Saturday night. The 2018 first-round pick has been red-hot of late, and it’s made the Red Sox look smart for staying patient with him.

Casas will try to stay on his current pace Sunday when Boston and New York wrap up their interleague series in primetime.