Triston Casas’ Red Sox teammates were on his mind when he put one over the fence Saturday night at Fenway Park.

The second home run Casas hit off Max Scherzer, that is. Boston’s rookie first baseman also took the Mets ace deep in the second inning, but his second homer on the evening was far more of a spectacle.

With the game tied 3-3 in the sixth and a Red Sox runner on first, Casas received a 95 mph fastball from Scherzer and launched it 428 feet to dead-center field. The 23-year-old admired his work a bit before rounding the bases, which included a glance over at Boston’s dugout.

After the Red Sox’s 8-6 win, Casas explained why he issued the look.

“I think that was the first home run that I’ve hit that I’ve gotten to take my time around the bases at Fenway,” Casas told reporters, per MassLive. “I think I topspin a lot of line drives by Pesky’s (Pole). So finally to backspin one to center field and admire it a little bit felt good. And I had the time to look toward the dugout. So I just wanted to give them a little smile, let ’em know I was thinking about them.”

Casas has been smiling a lot lately and for good reason. The 2018 first-round pick is batting .333 this month with five home runs, three doubles and eight RBIs.

The youngster will try to keep it rolling Sunday night when the Red Sox and the Mets wrap up their interleague series.