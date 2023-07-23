Max Scherzer on Saturday night was no match for the Red Sox and especially Triston Casas.

Scherzer allowed four home runs across six innings in New York’s 8-6 loss to Boston at Fenway Park. Half of those long balls were off the bat of Triston Casas, whose pair of round-trippers traveled a combined 845 feet.

Casas made history with his impactful performance, as he became the first rookie to ever take the three-time Cy Young Award winner twice in the same game. After the Red Sox jumped back into the win column, the 23-year-old revealed his approach against one of the game’s best starters.

“It was a weird game plan … because we want to be aggressive but at the same time, we want to kind of break him down so we get him out of the game early,” Casas told reporters, per MassLive. “But he attacks the zone so frequently that you can’t really do that.”

Neither of Casas’ homers off Scherzer came at the end of long at-bats. The second-inning solo smash was hit off a 1-1 87 mph cutter, while the two-run, go-ahead bomb in the sixth was launched off a 2-1 95 mph fastball.

Casas will try to feast on another veteran right-hander Sunday night. The Mets are slated to send Carlos Carrasco to the hill for the series finale in primetime.