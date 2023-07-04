BOSTON — Texas Rangers starting pitcher Nathan Eovaldi didn’t rule out the possibility of a return to the Red Sox this past offseason, optimistic that he’d be back with Boston for a sixth consecutive year.

However, negotiations didn’t unfold in favor of that outcome as Eovaldi agreed to a two-year deal with the Rangers worth $34 million in December, officially closing the door on an elite run in a Red Sox uniform, highlighted by the 2018 World Series.

Before returning to Fenway Park for the first time since departing, Eovaldi addressed those offseason negotiations and the extent of contact with the Red Sox throughout the process.

“I was positive that I’d be able to come back,” Eovaldi said Tuesday. “Again, we stayed in contact with everybody during the negotiation process. We let them know other deals that we were getting and just kind of trying to make sure that we kept that door open as long as possible, but it just came to that point where it was time to move on.”

For a plethora of reasons, Eovaldi always will be revered by Boston fans, most notably for his gutsy, six-inning relief appearance during the 2018 World Series, in part of an 18-inning thriller with the Los Angeles Dodgers.

That was how Eovaldi made himself a fan favorite and how the Fenway Park faithful will recall the right-hander’s time spent in Boston. Eovaldi was an absolute gamer, rising to the occasion and flourishing on the biggest stage, pitching to a 3.14 ERA in 43 postseason innings (11 appearances) made with the Red Sox, notching an All-Star appearance as one of Boston’s representatives in 2021.

Now, as a member of the Rangers, who’ve shocked the American League West as division leaders, Eovaldi is picking up right where he left off. He’s already thrown two complete games, including a shutout, going 10-3 with a 2.64 ERA and earning All-Star honors again, with Texas.

With Texas on pace for postseason contention and Eovaldi on pace for Cy Young contention, needless to say, it’s all gone well thus far for the 33-year-old, especially considering his rise as team ace following the loss of Jacob deGrom — season-ending surgery.

Eovaldi will get his chance to fully savor the moment of returning before the Boston crowd on Thursday night, getting the nod for the Rangers in the series finale against the Red Sox at Fenway Park.