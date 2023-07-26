The bats came alive for the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park on Tuesday night.

After a lengthy rain delay to start the game, the Red Sox put pressure on the Atlanta Braves from the start, maintaining their lead for the duration of the contest.

Red Sox relief pitcher Nick Pivetta had another clutch performance, holding the Braves to zero runs over five innings pitched.

The Sox play the Braves again Wednesday evening to wrap up a brief two-game series before visiting the San Francisco Giants later this week.

