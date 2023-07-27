Jalen Ramsey being traded from the Los Angeles Rams to the Miami Dolphins was one of the signature offseason moves in the National Football League.

Now the Dolphins and their fans are waiting with bated breath, hoping their big-ticket cornerback didn’t suffer a devastating injury in training camp.

Ramsey was carted off the field Thursday with what was reported to be some type of knee or leg injury, according to multiple reports. According to NFL Network’s Cameron Wolfe, Ramsey went down and grabbed his left knee after defending receiver Tyreek Hill on a pass play.

The 28-year-old was evaluated on the sideline before he “hobbled” onto the cart, per Wolfe.

Story continues below advertisement

Dolphins CB Jalen Ramsey was carted back into the locker down room after a practice injury. Trainers were attending to his left knee.



He grabbed his left knee after defending Tyreek Hill on a pass play. Trainers evaluated him for a bit on the sideline then he hobbled on cart. — Cameron Wolfe (@CameronWolfe) July 27, 2023

As of Thursday at 1 p.m. ET, there had not yet been any reports or comments from the team citing an official diagnosis.

The trade for Ramsey was expected to give the Dolphins one of the best cornerback duos in the league, pairing the three-time All-Pro with Xavien Howard. Ramsey’s arrival also was expected to elevate the Dolphins into the conversation to win the wildly competitive AFC East along with the Buffalo Bills, Aaron Rodgers’ New York Jets and the New England Patriots.

Miami is +290 to win the division on FanDuel Sportsbook as of Thursday afternoon. Should it turn out to be a serious injury to Ramsey, however, oddsmakers might change their viewpoint.