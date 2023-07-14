The Boston Red Sox visit Wrigley Field for just the fourth series in franchise history to open a three-game set with the Chicago Cubs on Friday.

Boston enters the series on a five-game winning streak and most recently swept the Oakland Athletics at Fenway Park prior to the All-Star break. The Cubs have won their last two series against the Milwaukee Brewers and New York Yankees.

Red Sox right-hander Brayan Bello takes the ball on Friday while the Cubs counter with right-hander Kyle Hendricks.

Justin Turner makes a rare appearance at second base, with both Christian Arroyo and Kiké Hernández getting the night off. Turner will bat third in the Boston order.

First pitch is scheduled for 8:05 p.m. ET and you can watch the game live on NESN after an hour of pregame coverage.

Here are Friday night’s starting lineups.

BOSTON RED SOX (48-43)

Jarren Duran, LF

Masataka Yoshida, DH

Justin Turner, 2B

Rafael Devers, 3B

Alex Verdugo, RF

Adam Duvall, CF

Triston Casas, 1B

Connor Wong, C

Yu Chang, SS

Brayan Bello, RHP (6-5, 3.04 ERA)

CHICAGO CUBS (42-47)

Mike Tauchman, DH

Nico Hoerner, SS

Ian Happ, LF

Seiya Suzuki, RF

Cody Bellinger, CF

Christoper Morel, 2B

Jared Young, 1B

Miles Mastrobuoni, 3B

Tucker Barnhart, C

Kyle Hendricks, RHP (3-3, 3.04 ERA)