The Red Sox and New York Mets played a continuation of Friday night’s rain-suspended game Saturday afternoon, and Mets second baseman Luis Guillorme suffered an injury in the 5-4 victory over Boston.

ESPN reported that the Mets infielder injured his calf and was placed on the injured list ahead of the second game of the doubleheader that began at 7:10 p.m. ET.

A sharp hit grounder off the bat of Red Sox third baseman Rafael Devers in the sixth inning bounced off Guillorme’s chest. The injury appeared to happen when he stumbled on the play at the edge of the outfield grass.

He laid there for a second before realizing there was still a baserunner for the Red Sox in Masataka Yoshida. Guillorme then threw the ball home from a sitting position to hold the Boston outfielder at third.

Story continues below advertisement

The 28-year-old limped off the field and was replaced by Danny Mendick. Guillorme was spotted wearing a walking boot after the Game 1 victory.

“I’m not sure if he did it from the first step or trying to make the throw the plate. It doesn’t really matter, right?” Mets manager Buck Showalter said between games, per ESPN. “But, yeah, that’s a loss for us.”

The Mets are already stretched thin as former Red Sox outfielder Tommy Pham suffered a groin injury Thursday and outfielder Starling Marte is also on the IL due to migraines.